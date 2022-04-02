LOCUST GROVE — Shaw racing teammates Rusty Jeffrey and Jeff Taylor were determined to decide things amongst themselves at the IMCA Spring Nationals at Batesville Motor Speedway over the weekend as the duo split 1-2 finishes Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
Taylor edged Jeffrey at the line in a thrilling finish Friday night to claim the first feature win, and with it a $1,500 payday for first place. Jeffrey then returned the favor in the Saturday afternoon make-up show when lap traffic gave Taylor a late opening. Jeffrey held off the charge from his stablemate and grabbed the second $1,500 check in the 30-lap IMCA modified feature.
“When you beat Jeff Taylor, you’ve beaten someone around this place,” Jeffrey said following his victory. “I finished second to him last night, and it was like a win to me. (The track) started taking rubber about lap 5, and we had to stay in the rubber. I knew had to stay down there and hold my line.”
Taylor started fourth, and seemed to have the only car which could overtake others, as he got around Salado’s Richie Tosh for third on a lap-22 restart, and moved to the runner-up spot one circuit later with an inside move on Quitman’s Brint Hartwick.
The track quickly became a one-lane path around the bottom early Saturday afternoon, resulting in a freight train around the bottom. The top seven cars managed to spread out a car length from each other during the middle stages of the race. But when lap traffic got closer, so did the margin between each of the leaders. Hartwick, Taylor and Tosh squeezed up on the bumper ahead of them, but only Taylor could overtake in the waning laps with his late move for second.
For Jeffrey, who is back for his third year in the modified division this year after a long hiatus, the biggest battle down the stretch was trying to stay out of lap traffic as he approached the back markers in the closing laps.
“I didn’t want to be too impatient with them,” Jeffrey said. “I don’t have a lot of experience racing in lap traffic. Last night was the first time I’ve ever got up in lap traffic. It kind of worked to my advantage then, because I was running second. But I saw that 5 car (Taylor) pass that 9 car with about 7 to go and I said ‘oh Lord, here we go again – so I’ve got to stand up in my seat.’”
Taylor also went into the nightcap feature Saturday with plenty of momentum from his respective first and second-place finishes.
“I was happy,” Taylor said. “We had a good car last night, I could move around, but we were a little bit tight. We made a few changes for today, and the car was pretty good. On the start, I wasn’t where I needed to be on the groove. I didn’t want to cut anyone off so I had to fall in where I could fall in. There at the end it got real racy, the track widened out a little bit and it got interesting. He couldn’t have picked a right-or-wrong move, because wherever he went, I was going the other way on the last lap.”
Hartwick held on to third while Tosh finished fourth, with another hometown driver, Ashton Wilkey, rounding out the top five.
Bald Knob driver Wayne Brooks finished sixth in the legendary UFO machine, while former NASCAR star Ken Schrader of Fenton, MO., took seventh. Wendell Wallace, Dallas Everett and Bryce Clark completed the top 10.
Batesville driver John Waugh finished second behind Jeffrey in the opening heat to give himself a fifth-place starting position for the feature, but found trouble during the feature and ended up a disappointing 20th. Another local pilot, Roger Witt, was the hard charger of the race, improving eight spots from a dead-last starting position of 26th to end up in 18th position.
