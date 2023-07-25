The cover story for the 31st annual Hooten’s Arkansas Football bookazine goes in-depth with the Arkansas Razorbacks and how Coach Sam Pittman is dealing with the transfer portal and NIL deals.
The book retails for $19.99 and is on sale now at Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens, Books-A-Million, Harps Food Stores, Hays Food, Brookshire’s, Edwards Food Giant and Doublebee’s.
The 512-page book, which is its largest ever and takes more than six months to compile, offers the most comprehensive preseason football coverage in Arkansas.
In addition to providing extensive coverage of every high school team in the state, the book offers an in-depth preview on the Razorbacks and coverage on each Southeastern Conference school. Arkansas State and every state college are ranked as well as all 133 Division I college teams in America.
The national award-winning Hooten’s Arkansas Football features coaches’ polls for each high school conference, statewide rankings for every team, returning statistically leaders in each conference, super teams for each classification, the state’s Top 50 recruits, a national college poll and complete high school results from last year and this year’s schedules.
Alabama is tabbed to win the SEC West, while Georgia is picked to win the SEC Eastern Division. Hooten’s picks the upward trending Razorbacks to finish third in the SEC West.
Georgia is Hooten’s preseason No. 1 team, followed by Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan and Florida State. Arkansas is picked 26th nationally, while ASU is picked 115th.
Harding is picked to win the Great American Conference, followed by Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, Southern Arkansas, Arkansas Tech and Arkansas-Monticello.
Hooten’s high school favorites to win it all in 2023 are Bryant in Class 7A, Little Rock Christian in Class 6A, Little Rock Parkview in Class 5A, Malvern in Class 4A, Booneville in Class 3A and Hazen in Class 2A.
The book is published annually by Seventy Seven’s Football Publishing, LLC, of Benton.
