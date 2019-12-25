Hope Dealers created to combat addiction, rehabilitate women

GUY — While serving time behind bars, a Faulkner County woman said she was overcome with a vision to get sober and help other women beat addiction.
Tonya Hartwick-Burt battled a methamphetamine addiction for 15 years before being sent to prison for the second time in 2011.
“That is when the vision (for this program) started,” Hartwick-Burt told the Log Cabin Democrat.
With the support of her husband, Dusty Burt, and three friends, Hartwick-Burt will officially open a faith-based women’s rehabilitation center on Saturday, Dec. 21, in Guy.
“It’s taken a lot of prayer to get here,” Hope Dealers Assistant Director Casey Colclasure said.
Hope Dealers is a nonprofit, faith-based rehabilitation center focused on helping women beat addiction during a 15-month program.
Located at 437 Highway 25 North in the center of Guy, the facility will open its doors to host its first weekly chapel service at 10 a.m. Saturday. The chapel service is open to the public.
Hartwick-Burt and her husband are not shy about sharing their recovery stories as they now work to aid others.
“I was a meth addict for 15 years. I’ve been to prison twice and was arrested and went to jail 22 times. That’s how you have freedom, by sharing your testimony,” she said. “Dusty has been to prison eight times.”
The couple has since found sobriety through salvation and plans to lead others to recovery through the faith-based program.
Though she and her husband, along with Colclasure, Lacey Wilson and Shelly Brown, have become the faces of Hope Dealers, Hartwick-Burt said it’s God’s program. Wilson is the program’s administrative assistant and Brown is the Hope Dealers board president.
“This is not me or anyone in here, this is all God’s work,” she told the Log Cabin.
Hartwick-Burt previously worked to set up a faith-based program in Marshal but ultimately was not selected to continue on as director when the center opened due to her addiction history.
While she was devastated, Hartwick-Burt said she could not give up on the mission God tasked her with.
“It would have been very easy at that point for me to have just given up,” she said. “I cried for a week.”
From there, the Faulkner County woman began searching for a new location to spread hope and help rehabilitate other drug addicts.
While driving home one evening, Hartwick-Burt said she felt a calling from God to transform what others in the community remember as a former restaurant and furniture store into the women’s center.
“As I was turning (onto Pinnacle Springs Road), my lights hit this building and (God) said, ‘There is your building.’ It had been vacant for three years,” Hartwick-Burt said.
After talking it over with her husband, the team raised $10,000 to put toward a down payment on the building. The facility will cost $89,000 altogether.
Hartwick-Burt and her husband acquired the building on Nov. 20. Immediately, the team got to work and began renovating. In three weeks, four rooms with two beds each were built, an entry way decorated out of pallets was created and the rest of the building was transformed into a rehabilitation center.
“Everything just fell into place,” Hartwick-Burt said. “It has totally been anointed by God. Everything went perfect.”
The group is working to get a sprinkler system installed to follow along with state guidelines. Thanks to a donation of material and services by American Fire Protection Services, the center will soon have the required sprinkler system.
Other key donors that have made this project possible include Allen Fason, Greg Brown and Sean Maxwell, the couple said.
“These are people who God has turned their hearts (to us),” Hartwick-Burt said. “We’ve had tons of people that helped, but these are the major (donors).”
The 15-month program will feature two phases.
Phase I will last nine months, while other area rehabilitation programs feature a six-month starting-out phase.
Extending the time frame of the first phase is imperative to helping women succeed, Hartwick-Burt said.
“They’re losing people at six months. At six months, they’re able to go out and get jobs. They’re relapsing, overdosing and dying … just falling right back into their addiction,” she said. “As I was praying to God (to) show me why we’re losing these people (to know) what needs to be done differently to make this program totally different, he completely revealed to me that he creates a new life within a mother’s womb in nine months. In nine months, he can create new life and a new heart within these women.”
The first 30 days of the program will be treated as a “blackout” period, Burt said.
During the first 30 days of entering into the Hope Dealers program, women will undergo a foundations course, he said. They also will not be allowed to make phone calls or have weekend visitors.
“The first thing we do when a girl comes in is lay down a foundation,” Burt said. “We’re going to lay down a foundation of hope, peace and joy. I believe that foundation is the most important part. For the first month, they’re going to go through a foundation class where they’ll get the basics.”
Hartwick-Burt said the women will take part in a purity class during their treatment as well.
While in Phase I, women will be required to live at the facility, which has eight beds. Either Hartwick-Burt or Colclasure will stay with the group each night until a House Mother is brought on board.
The facility will be locked down 24/7, and should any door be opened by anyone other than a keyholder, an alarm will sound and alert the director and local authorities.
“They will not be outside unless they are supervised,” Wilson said.
The women will be able to make two supervised calls each week and have approved visitors stop by from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays after the chapel service.
During Phase II, staff will help women obtain jobs and get their lives back on track.
“Our goal at the end of Phase II is to have them set up to be productive members of society,” Burt said.
So far, three businesses – Angie’s Hideaway, the Dawg House and Julie’s Sweet Shoppe – have agreed to offer Phase II participants jobs.
While participating in the Hope Dealers program, Wilson said the women will also be required “to give back to the communities they took away from.”
Each week, the women will lend helping hands at Soul Food Cafe Mission.
“They’re going to learn to serve,” Colclasure said. “They’re going to serve the community. We’re going to go to Soul Food on Tuesdays.”
Colclasure, a full-time hair stylist, will also be providing in-house hair care for the Hope Dealers participants.
Providing this service will help bring self confidence within each woman, she said.
Administrators are working with jail staff in Pulaski and Lonoke counties to find women in need of services. Others can apply each week following the Saturday chapel services, which are open to the public, or by mailing a request to Hope Dealers at 437 Highway 25 North, Greenbrier, AR 72058.
The group said it was excited to help make a change in women’s lives.
“There’s nothing more exciting than to see someone come in with guilt, shame and regret, with their face held low to where they can’t even make eye contact to (seeing) that moment, that split second, where God turns the light on,” Hartwick-Burt said. “(I’m excited to see them) understand that they’re loved, they’re forgiven and (see) they are a new creation in Christ Jesus.”
Hope Dealers organizers are also challenging residents to participate in a $20 challenge, where donors would provide $20 a month for one year.
Donations can also be sent to the organization online at www.newhopedealers.com.
For additional questions on the program, call Hartwick-Burt or Colclasure respectively at 501-581-6134 and 501-314-9756.
