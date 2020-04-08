If there was ever a need to believe in it, it’s now – and if there’s ever a reason to rejoice because of it, it’s now.
Christ’s Resurrection.
They call it the “new normal,” but, to everyone around the world it seems so “abnormal.” That’s because it is.
Such is the case with the current coronavirus pandemic that’s sweeping across our world. It’s changed “everything” and somehow we wonder if things will ever be the same again.
Will we ever be able to go out in public again without fearing or being encouraged to wear masks and gloves? Will we once again be able to sit down for a meal in our favorite restaurant… buy one of those over-priced hotdogs while watching a baseball game… or return to corporate worship and Bible study at our local church?
Sure hope so – and the sooner the better.
But, for now, it looks like the “new normal” is going to be with us for a while. How long? No one knows. And, inwardly we know the longer we have to shelter-in-place and keep “non-essential” businesses closed down, the worse things are going to get.
Yes, the longer we’re held captive by the COVID-19 pandemic – which now has become a Pandemic of Panic and the Great Flood of Fear of 2020 – the more things are going to deteriorate.
Soon, the already getting-scarcer-by-the-minute grocery shelves are going to grow barer because of a slowdown in production and delivery. This will especially be so with fresh produce and even necessary staples like bread, various types of meat, etc., as producers’ supply chains are also directly affected by quarantine restrictions, loss of revenue, layoff of employees, etc.
Consequently, this interruption in supply-and-demand will equate to higher prices, which in turn puts greater stress on a weakening economy and families already struggling to make ends meet. It’s truly a vicious cycle – and one which will cause more and more people to grow more desperate and despairing.
And, that’s not to mention the suffering directly caused by the pandemic: loved ones who are infected and hospitalized… loved ones’ inability to even visit them in the hospital or nursing home… or even view their bodies should they pass away (from COVID-19 or any other reason).
Yes, each day this pandemic continues, the deeper the darkness and despair.
But, thankfully, there’s still Light and Hope in the midst of it all.
You see, Christ’s Resurrection changed things forever. Never before or since has there ever been anything like it: someone who died… was buried… but then rose again from the dead three days later.
And, for the past 2,000 years countless millions have placed their Faith (Trust) in Someone they’ve never seen, yet inwardly know He’s alive, loves them and “will never leave them or forsake them” (Hebrews 13:5). Truly, it is His Presence in their hearts that gives them Hope and incomparable, indescribable Peace – even in times like this.
I know this to be true – because I’m one of them who’s been changed by His indwelling Presence! Hallelujah!
That’s why one of my favorite Resurrection songs is “Because He Lives.” Like the song’s chorus says, “Because I know Who holds the future, life is worth the living just because He (Jesus the Christ) lives!” Glory!
Even though it looks like all of our church buildings will be empty this coming Sunday, we don’t need to “weep as those who have no hope” (I Thessalonians 4:13). No, because of the Empty Tomb we can still have “Joy unspeakable and full of Glory” (I Peter 1:8) even when the church doors are closed and the pews are empty.
Here’s hoping you have this Hope in Christ; if not, He’s only a prayer away. Just cry out to Him and place your Faith/Trust in Him. He’s promised to hear you and come to live within your heart when you do (Psalm 107:26-30; Romans 10:9-10, 13). Amen and amen.
