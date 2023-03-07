A new art exhibit has just been hung by the North Central Arkansas Artist League at Ozark Health Medical Center, Highway 65 South in Clinton.
The exhibit consists of 60 original works of art by local artists based on the theme “Hearts and Flowers.” The exhibit is open to the public during regular hospital hours, and will hang through May 15. Art is located on two levels: upstairs in the hallways near the cafeteria and downstairs in the outpatient wing.
Featured artists are Kathleen Hadley, Carolyn Kuykendall, Ruth Thomas, Jane Gortney, Vickey McCorkle, all of Fairfield Bay; Vicki Thibodeaux and Mark Davis of Shirley; and Joyce Hartmann of Choctaw.
All works are originals in oils, acrylics, watercolor, charcoal, and new this time – one gelli print and one bedazzled cow skull. A viewer will see a variety of subjects close to the artists’ hearts, from florals to wildlife and portraits ~ and always, local artists paint pictures of lakes, streams, and fishing that depict the beauties of nature here in the Boston Mountains.
The public is invited to view the exhibit and purchase a piece of art by local artists; a portion of each sale also helps the Hospital Auxiliary in their projects.
The NCA Artist League welcomes new members who would like to paint together in Fairfield Bay at the Lions Club, 365 Dave Creek Pkwy, each Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The NCAAL sponsors educational art workshops and demonstrations by outside professional artists. Inspired by local Ozark beauty, this group has painted together for more than 50 years! For more information about the League, check the NCAAL Facebook page, or call President Jane Gortney at 501-413-4888. If you have questions about the art at the hospital, call Exhibit Coordinator Hartmann at 501-745-6615.
