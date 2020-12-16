In a statement issued Monday, Dec. 14, Ozark Health CEO David Deaton stated the hospital was ready to contend with any pandemic concerns.
The statement: “Ozark Health Medical Center has adequate capacity and is presently accepting patients. Throughout the pandemic our occupancy rate has ranged between 40 percent and 80 percent. We are adequately staffed and are preparing to administer the COVID vaccine to our frontline healthcare workers in the next several days.”
Van Buren County is currently seeing an increase in cases, with infection rates at 7.37 per 1,000 people as of Monday, a significant advance over the previous week’s 3.26 per 1,000.
