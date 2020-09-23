CLINTON — The county hospital, Ozark Health, was a primary topic at the Sept. 17 Quorum Court meeting. Justices also reviewed, along with regular business, compensation for Election Commission members and county road issues.
The hospital was one of the first things the court addressed, when Ozark Health CEO David Deaton made a presentation to the court.
The presentation began with a short, professional, video about the hospital, which included testimony from staff, especially doctors, and patients about its quality and the quality of care and service delivered.
When the video was completed, Deaton presented to the court regarding the hospitals capabilities and the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on its amount of service provided. Deaton did state that COVID-19 had an impact on the hospital, including the number of patients, but that those numbers were recovering.
The hospital continues to be in “very good condition” for COVID-19 response, Deaton said, adding that it had never run out of needed care items during the pandemic, which he attributed to successful planning.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson identified the impact of the pandemic closures as impacting hospitals early in the state’s re-opening plan in April.
Deaton said the hospital was currently running at pre-pandemic levels for emergency room visits, an indication of returning health to the hospital’s business. The hospital had made a decision early in the pandemic not to layoff, as opposed to what had been done by some hospitals in the state, and was currently hiring nursing home staff and respiratory therapists, he said.
The hospital has 347 employees, both full and part time.
Ambulance calls to the hospital were up 21 percent, currently, Deaton said, although patient numbers were down slightly, at 3 percent.
Several justices spoke well of the hospital, including Justice Sara Brown who spoke of the hospitals hospice care for her grandfather.
“[They] made a terrible situation bearable,” Brown said.
Justice Brian Tatum said the hospital was “a major infrastructure in the county” and asked Deaton what was being done to justify the hospital tax extension on the November ballot.
Deaton said while the pandemic had restricted what meeting could be held, the he had met with different groups in the community.
Two from the gallery asked about these meetings and the tax. In the first, a man asked what the hospital was planning to do with the tax revenue, should the tax extension be approved.
Deaton said the money would be used for maintenance and capital needs, using the example of roof repairs and repairs to the air-conditioning system, such as replacement of motors in the system.
A second speaker from the gallery took an accusatory tone to Deaton, stating that the promised meetings when the tax was first placed on the ballot had not been held and the hospital was treating county voters with “disrespect and contempt.”
Deaton said he was willing to speak with any group, and re-stated that the pandemic had interrupted plans for public town halls.
Election Commission
Justices also passed an ordinance clarifying an earlier ordinance regarding Election Commission duties.
Earlier justices passed an ordinance setting pay for and the number of meetings, 10, authorized for the Election Commission. This was in response to an issue earlier in the year when the election commission, after holding multiple meetings, had depleted its 2020 budget.
Thursday’s ordinance clarified that a paid meeting “...that requires all three Commissioners to attend, requires a Vote, a Ballot Draw, to Certify an Election, or any other meeting required by the State will be considered paid meetings for an Election Commissioner.”
Added was that meetings pay at $25 after 10 meeting, compared to $100 per meeting for the expected 10 meetings.
County roads
In the September county road report, Van Buren County Judge Dale James presented:
Improvements had been completed upon Calico Road, Liberty Springs and Stracener, the latter being culverts and build-up.
Work had begun on Archey and Peyton Mountain grant-funded projects.
Ditches had been pulled on the majority of roads, as had several patch jobs. Mowing was underway “non-stop,” James said.
“Bridge work continues,” James said. “This is often unseen as the work is usually beneath the bridge.”
James also said the road department had been short handed due to quarantines. One employee is sick with COVID-19 and three others were exposed for more than 15 consecutive minutes after being in the cab of a truck riding to the job site.
A final statement in the road report was the impact Issue 1 on the November ballot would have if it did not pass.
Per James: Issue 1 on the ballot would make permanent a ½ cent sales tax on non-grocery items that is set to expire in 2023. The funding generated by that tax for Van Buren County is as follows:
Van Buren County Roads $470,009
Clinton City Streets $60,643
Damascus City Streets $8,903
Fairfield Bay City Streets $54,490
Shirley City Streets $6,782
For a total of $600,827
“Should the issue fail, these amounts will need to be trimmed from the Road and Street Budgets,” James stated
