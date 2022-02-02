The Clinton Lady Yellowjackets ran their winning streak to five games and in the process picked up their twentieth win of the season with an 84-54 win over the Pangburn Tigers Friday night at Yellowjacket Arena. It was the best shooting night of the season thus far for the Lady Yellowjackets as they put 30 points on the board in the first quarter and 53 in the first half. The Lady Jackets had four players score in double figures.
The 20 wins this season is the second consecutive 20-win season for the Lady Yellowjackets and Head Coach Mathew Post. The team went 20-9 last season. It is the first back-to-back 20-win seasons for the Lady Jackets since former Head Coach Ricky Cooper led Clinton to 20-win seasons in 2008-2009 and 2009-2010. Cooper’s 2010 team won 27 games. This year’s team picked up their 20th win with two weeks still left in the regular season. Post emphasized the importance of winning 20 games in a season: “20 wins mean you had a great year having a chance to reach it this early is special.”
The win Friday night came at the end of another long week of basketball for Clinton as they played four games in five days and seven games in the last 11 days. The Lady Yellowjackets may have had their best shooting performance of the season in jumping out to big lead over Pangburn. Reese McDonald and Sydney Standridge scored 15 first half points each in leading the Lady Jackets to a 53-36 halftime lead. Clinton’s hot shooting continued into the second half as the Lady Yellowjackets scored 26 third quarter points. Clinton pushed the lead to 31 before winning 84-54. The Lady Yellowjackets had four players score in double figures with Kylie Lasiter leading the way with 20 points followed by McDonald and Standridge with 19 and Alexa Booher with 11.
On Monday, the Lady Yellowjackets traveled to Rosebud to take on the fourth place Ramblers. The Lady Jackets jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in winning 54-35. Clinton played great defense holding Rosebud’s two leading scorers to a combined 14 points in the game. Lasiter once again led the Lady Yellowjackets in scoring with 20 points as she hit her first 9 shots of the game. Tuesday the Lady Jackets returned home to defeat Bald Knob 69-47. The Lady Jackets had a 25-point second quarter in building up an 18-point half-time lead. Clinton had 13 different players score in the game led by McDonald with 14 and Katie McJunkins with 10. The Lady Yellowjackets took care of last place Riverview on Thursday 54-36. Ten different Lady Jackets scored in the game as Post went to the bench early in this one. Standridge led all Clinton scorers with 12 points.
The Clinton senior boys went 1-3 on the long week of basketball. The young Yellowjackets were competitive in all four games. On Monday they battled first place Rosebud for three quarters before the Ramblers pulled away for a 70-56 win. The game was tied at 28 at the half before the Ramblers outscored the Jackets by six in the third quarter. Rosebud hit 9 three-point baskets in the game and were 19-22 at the free throw line. Brody Emberton led Clinton with 14 points.
On Tuesday, the Yellowjackets returned home to host Bald Knob a team they had beaten back in December. The game was close throughout with Clinton clinging to a close lead for three and a half quarters. The Bulldogs took the lead mid-way thru the fourth quarter. Trailing by one with 16 seconds left the Jackets attempted a shot for the lead and at the buzzer they attempted a 3-point shot to tie, but both were no good as Bald Knob survived for a 48-45 win over Clinton. Sophomores Dawson Burgess and Zane Widner led the Yellowjackets in scoring with 15 and 11, respectively.
Clinton took on Riverview on Thursday night in a game that resembled the Bald Knob game. Once again, the Yellowjackets led for over three quarters but could not finish the game for a win. The Jackets played well early against a very talented Raiders team leading 17-7 at the end of the first quarter and 28-22 at the half with Emberton leading the way in the first half with 10-points. Riverview took a brief lead late in the third quarter, but a block shot and ensuing layup by Widner gave Clinton a 2-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Yellowjackets would only score two more points in the game being outscored 14-2 in the final period to lose 57-46. The Jackets went cold from the field going scoreless over the final 6:02 of the game. Widner led Clinton with 16 points followed by Emberton with 12.
Friday night Clinton was finally able to put all four quarters together in a 63-57 win over Pangburn. The Tigers had beaten the Yellowjackets back in December. The Jackets had one of their best shooting performances of the season in hitting nine 3-point baskets in building up a 10-point half-time lead that they never relinquished although the Tigers made a fourth quarter run cutting the lead to 2-points. Emberton led all Clinton scorers with 18-points including 4 3-pointers, Russ Hensley was in double figures with 13 points and Nick Epley and Titus Johnson chipped in two 3-pointers apiece.
The Lady Yellowjackets are now 20-4 on the season and 10-2 in conference play. The Lady Jackets are currently in third place in the conference and are ranked number 6 in the state in Class 3-A by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The Yellowjacket senior boys are currently 5-13 on the season and 4-8 in conference play. Clinton this week hosts Harding Academy on Monday and travel to Riverview on Friday.
