WASHINGTON — The Arkansas Arts Council is pleased to announce James “Kimbo” Dryden as the 2022 Arkansas Living Treasure for his work and dedication to the craft of pottery.
“Kimbo Dryden is a compelling addition to our Living Treasure program,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “His lifelong passion, dedication and mastery of pottery has not only added to his family’s heritage, but to the heritage of Arkansas.”
The Arkansas Living Treasure program annually recognizes an Arkansas creative who excels in the creation of a traditional craft or folk art and who preserves and advances their craft through community outreach and teaching others.
“It’s important to celebrate the cultural significance of the arts in Arkansas,” said Jimmy Bryant, director of Arkansas Heritage. “The Arkansas Living Treasure program is an excellent way to honor those who have dedicated their careers to sharing their creativity and artistic skills.”
Dryden was chosen by an independent panel of judges. He will be honored at a ceremony Friday, May 20.
“Kimbo Dryden is truly a one of a kind. His skill, creativity and passion can be seen in every piece of pottery he throws. It’s an honor and a privilege for the Arts Council to present this award to him,” said Patrick Ralston, director of the Arkansas Arts Council.
Dryden laughed when asked how it felt to be the next Arkansas Living Treasure.
“About time,” he said. “I’m just a potter. It’s an honor, you know? Like I said, it’s about time.”
The honor and legacy also belong to Dryden’s father. “Should’ve been my dad,” Dryden said. “Without him, I would be digging ditches.”
Dryden grew up in the pottery business. His father, AJ “Jimmy” Dryden, started Dryden Pottery in Ellsworth, Kansas, in 1946. His pottery operation moved to it’s current location in Hot Springs in 1956.
Dryden was put to work by his father as early as 10 years old. He first started his training using a kick wheel. In 1970, Dryden studied his craft at Big Creek Pottery School in Davenport, California. He then rejoined his father at the factory creating mugs, vases, plates and more.
Since moving the Dryden pottery business to Arkansas, their process uses Arkansas novaculite in both the clay of his pieces as well as the glazes, which are unique to his pottery.
Dryden has been open to visitors, talking to them about his work and giving free, live pottery demonstrations. He has helped aspiring potters succeed in their crafts with guidance and instruction for free.
Although Dryden retired in 2013, his son Zack has taken up the mantle of Dryden Pottery, continuing the generational creativity of his father’s and grandfather’s business.
His son Zack Dryden said, “I love my dad. He’s a good guy; he’s always been kind-hearted to me and my brothers. Him, along with my grandfather, really pushed us, encouraged us to be in the business and make it a family affair.”
Dryden’s traditional process consists of unique, in-house, formulated clays, glazes and techniques that result in a recognizable look and style. Dryden said anyone can pick out a “Dryden,” which is why the family’s slogan is “A Melody in Glaze.” Zack Dryden said, “You can pretty much look at our pottery and from the characteristics you can just tell by looking at it if you’re familiar with it, you can tell it’s Dryden.”
“Things progress, things changed. People are sick of brown stoneware. It’s all the same color. Dull, brown,” said Kimbo Dryden. Zack Dryden said, “These days people want something that’s unique.”
Kimbo Dryden said, “Yeah, one of a kind, unique pieces you can’t find anywhere else, that’s us.”
About the Arkansas Arts Council
The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of Arkansas Heritage, advances the arts in Arkansas by providing services and supporting arts endeavors that encourage and assist literary, performing and visual artists in achieving standards of professional excellence. In addition, the Arkansas Arts Council provides technical and financial assistance to Arkansas arts organizations and other providers of cultural and educational programs.
Arkansas Heritage
Arkansas Heritage was created in 1975. There are eight agencies with unique heritage focuses under the umbrella of this division: Arkansas Arts Council, Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, the Delta Cultural Center in Helena, the Old State House Museum, the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, the Historic Arkansas Museum and the Arkansas State Archives. Arkansas Heritage is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. Jimmy Bryant serves as director of the division while Stacy Hurst is the secretary of the Department of Arkansas Parks, Heritage and Tourism.
