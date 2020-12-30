CLINTON — Clinton Fire Department was called out Christmas morning when a home on Highway 16 caught fire.
According to a department post on social media, the fire was extinguished quickly and there were no injuries. The structure was saved, but the home is now “unliveable” per the report.
