Last week marked the two-year anniversary of the announcement of the first lockdown due to the onset of COVID-19. I was at the state capitol that day, I had just had a bill drafted and was preparing to start the process of working it through the joint budget committee. I will not bore you with the process of working a bill and all that entails. Upon receiving the bill language, I was in the basement of the state capitol. We just heard the governor had called an impromptu press conference. The rumor mill was just beginning to circulate and a state senator shared that the first few cases of COVID-19 were reported in Arkansas. The capitol was closed down and the remaining meetings for the day were canceled.
I took the quick drive back to the office where I learned that my company was holding an emergency national town hall meeting. The CEO of our organization announced office closings and we were told to take what we needed from the office and prepare to be home for the next few weeks. That day I made the trip home and took my wife out for dinner. During dinner, she let me know about a little puppy that needed a home. Two years ago last Sunday was his first day in our home. A Poodle and Chihuahua mix we named Wrigley has become a fond member of our family. Life before Wrigley and COVID-19 seems to be a distant memory and somewhat unimaginable.
A lot has changed in the last two years. Remote work is the new normal, the rare trips I make to Little Rock leave me feeling exhausted now. I hardly remember the days when I used to make that trip every day. As the pandemic transitions to more of an endemic, I find myself wondering what will remain the same and what will the “new normal” look like. The economy has shifted to a more remote-work friendly one. Several of my former colleagues and friends have taken remote jobs and are able to work with national organizations without long commutes and the expense of living in larger cities. The economic impact of rising fuel costs is making the virtual capabilities of work more appealing. It is also saving companies money in travel expenses, expanding business opportunities, and allowing them to recruit talented employees from across the country.
The way we meet and interact with one another has also changed. Zoom meetings have become more common eliminating the need for travel. Technology has quickly allowed us to adapt to the remote economy and has simplified the ability to connect. It is hard to think that we will age out of Zoom. Virtual meetings and training have shifted the way we work and even in an endemic, I cannot imagine that changing. The role of in-person meetings will always be a part of the way we do business. You just cannot replicate some things over a virtual call. The shaking of hands and the reading of body language cannot be duplicated over a screen. Two weeks ago I attended a state chamber banquet where there were no masks, people were smiling, engaging in conversations, and eating in an outdoor space. A colleague of mine commented, “this is so special, it is so good to be back to an almost normal again.” What used to be a common experience felt new after a two-year hiatus. That is some of what I missed most about the virtual environment.
Life has changed the last couple of years for sure. As a fellow creature of habit, many of those changes I resisted at first. Now those changes have become a part of my life that I have embraced. I order my groceries online and I have found that it has cut my expenses at the big box store. The convenience of grocery pick-up has simplified life, a change that I hope is sustainable.
As the old saying goes, “the more things change, the more they stay the same.” People are still people and those of us who have been spared by the pandemic continue to live life as if nothing has happened. That is the strange thing about the two-year anniversary. As I thought of it last week, I thought of all the families who have lost loved ones and the changes that the pandemic had on their families. The menial changes I have made seem to pale in comparison. That’s what has changed the most. Sixty of the 10,892 deaths in the state due to COVID-19 have come from Van Buren County. Those families have been forever impacted by the pandemic. Life has changed a little for all of I suppose. We have come a long way since those early days of March 2020, now let’s see how the rest of the ’20s shapes up.
