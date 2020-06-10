Over the past few weeks, my mind has been racing back to what we all witnessed occur on the streets of Minneapolis when George Floyd’s life was taken from him. In the days that followed, we watched the national outcry for justice and his name spread to all corners of the globe. We also watched as the prevailing narrative shifted from peaceful protests to the protests that escalated to violence, riots, and the theft and destruction of property. Meanwhile, we missed the alarming beauty of a nation who has finally come together at this moment and collectively has said what happened to George Floyd was an act of homicide, was a violation of his constitutional rights, and was inhumane amongst other things.
Because of that we failed to recognize the beauty of a nation divided, come together and collectively say “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!” The skeptic in me understands that without the hard video evidence, the accompanying eye witness accounts, and the public outcry, George Floyd’s story would read quite differently. For the black community Geroge Floyd’s death was another in a long list of many who have lost their lives at the hands of injustice. What we do not understand as people who do not fully share the experiences of our neighbors of color is that they live in fear every day and that’s not okay.
There have been moments in my life where my silence on issues was influenced by the real fear of the “trouble” it might cause me. My silence was bartered by the fears I had collected over the years of offending other people, losing my job when I was a full-time minister, or expending my relationships with my fellow peers. It was my self destructing belief that sometimes it is better to be liked and respected than to speak my mind. It is deeply troubling because I know that in my moments of silence I chose the side of the oppressor. However, at this moment, this is not about me.
Dan Brown once said, “Men go to far greater lengths to avoid what they fear than to obtain what they desire.” In my life, this bell has certainly rung loud and true, but again this is not about me.
On Thursday, June 4, we gathered in the court square to pray for unity in our community. Minutes after the event was posted on social media, a public outcry ensued from in and around our community. The following day, (Tuesday) I fell violently ill with a stomach virus and was in no form to engage the rumors. As the week progressed it occurred to me on several occasions to cancel the event. However, the hate and the misinformation that quickly spread on social media was too loud for me to ignore. Perhaps the vicious attacks and rumors were an even stronger testimony as to why an event like this was sorely needed.
The rumors exposed the darker, but the very real side of our little community. My drive from Shirley to Clinton that night was perhaps the longest of those routine drives I had ever made, and every thought that I had collected to share that evening had escaped me. Deep in my core I knew what was planned was not going to be a protest event, there would be no march, there would be no looting of downtown businesses, and no arrests would be made. I knew these things because I know our community and even though I have seen us at our worst, I have also seen us at our best, and that gives me hope, faint as it might be.
Perhaps an even more sobering thought was that I trusted our community when many people simply did not. What does that say about who we are and more importantly, who we want to be?
Despite my skepticism, there is hope in the fact that even in a community that is over 96 percent white, there are still people who understand that seeds of racism have been planted here for a very long time and have harvested and continue to spread like a wildfire. Fear is real and is a powerful motivator that leads us to inactivity too often.
Think about the fears in your life and what they have kept you from doing or achieving. Sit in that fear for a moment and now let’s think about some more pressing fears. There are more paralyzing fears that we must face if we ever hope to be a place of healing and reconciliation. There is the fear felt by some in our community who have stories of injustice but are afraid to share them due to the fact that they believe that this will only paint a larger target on their backs. There are fears felt by some in our community who understand that their best opportunity at a fair sentence is to plea their cases as guilty because they can not afford adequate legal representation. There is the fear felt by others in our community that if change happens on this level, what will that do to upset the power structures that control our community. Perhaps the greatest fear of all is the one that keeps me awake at night. That is that Van Buren County is hoping that this will all blow over quickly and that we can get back with our “normal lives.” As I mentioned on Thursday night, we can not remain comfortable with the status quo and pretend that we do not have a racial bias that plagues our community and never try and figure out if we are going to address it or now.
We live in a rural community where you can not drive down any road without being at least a stone’s throw away from a place of worship, architecturally at least, that probably meets the litmus test of a Christian county. Certainly the majority of our elected county and city officials ran on platforms that suggested such. So if that is the label we would like to choose but collectively we fail to have real conversations about how to treat one another with fairness regardless of the color of your skin, then what does that suggest about the Christian Witness?
The deeper questions we must ask is why, after all these years of witnessing racial inequality and bigotry do we still seem complacent to accept it as the status quo?
Most church leaders I have spoken to have witnessed a stark decline in attendance and the blame has been shifted to all sorts of things. Could it be that the community around the buildings are still waiting for the people inside to put into practice the basic tenets of the faiths they claim? You know the basic tenets, treat one another like you would like to be treated, or how can you love God whom you haven’t seen but hate your brother whom you have seen. Pretty basic theology taught in most if not all Sunday Schools on the regular, the application is where it gets sticky. Writing from an imperfect position I understand the struggle to practice what we preach. In a moment of real transparency, I have often fallen short and continue to do so on a daily basis. What I am asking is tough personal work.
We are in a pivotal time in our country and what could be a pivotal time in our county where we go from here largely depends on our collective response. We need to create a platform where we can have real conversations about racial equality.
We need to ensure that our school system is adequate and increasingly prepared to reach the needs of changing demographics. We need to ensure that lady justice remains blind to both color and economic status when executing her calling. We need to ensure that our elected officials continue to practice the platforms they run on. We need to ensure that we don’t feel satisfied by having just a prayer on the square and collectively say we will not stand by and let hate exist in any segment of our society. We need to ensure that we do not leave a fragmented community behind for the next generation to repair. About that next generation, we need to understand that the threshold for which they will choose to tolerate racism or bigotry in any form is far below the threshold that previous generations have held. For that, we need to ensure we are grateful.
Some might read this column or not and ask me, “If you don’t like it here, then why don’t you leave?” That is a fair statement to which I reply, for fifteen years this has been more than just a place I reside, it is home and I believe in the people within its borders, and I know we can do better if we agree it is time to do so.
To those who might be feeling as if you have been victims of injustice or made to feel like you are not valued, heard, or responded to because of the hate you have witnessed in our community, I hear you! I stand as an ally and ready to walk with you in your journey.
When history looks back on this moment in time and turns her pages to our community, will it do so kindly? The answer lies within each of us, we just have to search for it.
