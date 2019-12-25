Huddleston signs to play with SAU

Maggi Huddleston, a student at South Side Bee Branch school, recently signed to play softball next year for SAU Tech in Camden. The level of dedication and skill that Maggi has for her age is extraordinary.
“I’ve dreamed about it since I was little,” Maggi said.
Maggi believes in herself, as well as others, and is a great role model for younger kids to look up to. She gives lessons, and she helps others be the best that they can.
Maggi was 9 when she started pitching, and after that, she has worked harder than most building up her softball career. She has won All Region and All Conference twice, and All State once. Maggi got accepted into Arkansas Tech, Harding University, and SAU Tech, but she decided that SAU Tech was the place for her.
“They had the best offer and it felt like home” Maggie said.
SAU Tech ranks 19th in the latest NFCA poll, so we know that Maggi will be in good hands, and she can definitely bring more to the team there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.