"The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.” — Pablo Picasso
As I embark on yet another adventure in my life's journey I think I have found my gift. It just so happens that I think my gift is love. Love for God, myself, and others. On and off over my life, I've found myself at a crossroads. Which way should I go, and which direction do I take? What is my purpose? I keep coming back to the same thing. My purpose is to love. Today I had the opportunity to visit with a lot of people. I met this one lady, for the first time though I think I had met her somewhere before, and there was this instant connection. It puzzled me at first until right at the moment that we were parting ways she asked if she could hug me. At that moment I knew. I've always been a hugger and since COVID, this is basically a no-no, still a worry to be sure but oh how good it felt to finally hug someone! I didn't realize until that moment how much I missed hugging! Sure I hug family and close friends but when you have the opportunity, you feel that pull, to hug someone you just met there is this almost magical feeling that all is right in the world.
I ran across a song by a children's choir, the title of the song is “A Hug”. Nina and Barbara Klaskin Silberg wrote the song and it goes like this, “A hug is a warm and fuzzy feeling inside of you and me. A hug is a little magic something that can set your heart floating free. Sometimes when you're feeling sad and tired, sometimes when you're feeling blue, a little hug will start your spirits soaring, and you will share a little love between us two!” Such a cute little song but a hug isn't a little thing at all. Sometimes all it takes is a hug to turn the world right again. A hug is a reminder that you matter, that someone cares. Hugging is a form of communication that doesn't need words. It shows the other person that they matter. I could do an entire series of columns about the importance of touch and hugging. I guess I could call it Hugging Matters.
This week I bet you can guess what your weekly challenge will be, but I think I'll tell you anyway. Your weekly kindness challenge is to hug 1,000 people! No, I'm kidding. Hug at least one person a day. If you are not comfortable with hugging strangers, and honestly we still need to be vigilant and careful so, do what you feel most comfortable doing and hug someone you know. Hugging is one of those things that when you give you receive instantly. It's one of those win, win deals that put both of your worlds “right again”.
I can't hug every one of you that is reading this, so instead know that I hugged you in my thoughts. My hope for you is that “One day someone will hug you so tight that all of your broken pieces will stick back together.” Unknown. How cool would that be?
