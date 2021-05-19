Memorial Day, May 31, 10:30 a.m. – Boy Scouts Flag ceremony, followed by outdoor business meeting & potluck dinner on the grounds. Focus will be on the construction of a new building set for opening at the 2022 decoration services.
All are welcome to attend & provide input. For more information contact Richard McCormac 501-745-0373 or 501-253-0160.
