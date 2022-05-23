10:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, Memorial Day.
Begins with Boy Scout troop 152 flag ceremony. Open program with singing, poetry readings and guest speaker. Contact Richard McCormac 501-253-0160, or Phillip Jones 501-253-8985 if wishing to participate in program.
All are welcome to attend & participate, first decoration service held in new building, potluck dinner on the grounds to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.