LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced that Anna Smith of Jonesboro has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging replacing Bruce Short.
James Floyd of Horseshoe Bend and Cassandra Hill of Osceola were reappointed to this council. All three terms will expire Jan. 14, 2024.
Two other Jonesboro residents were reappointed to positions, Jeffrey Scott Baxter to the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System Board of Trustees with a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026, and Rebecca Pieroni to the Governor’s Commission on People with Disabilities with a term expiring June 1, 2025.
Michael McDermott of Weiner was reappointed to the Commission on Waterwell Construction with a term expiring on Jan. 14, 2025.
