In this go-go world of ours it’s understandable if you’d forgotten about the Facebook whistle-blower thing.
That was, what, last October when Frances Haugen, a former data scientist at Facebook, testified to congress about how the company was manipulating users despite knowing the tactics it was using were making people angrier and in some cases less healthy. These same tactics were creating deeper attachments to the platform (Facebook operates more than Facebook, including Instagram) which is good for attracting advertiser dollars, so joy and health were given a much lower priority.
And, in a cards-above-the-table point, Facebook has led to the shrinking of the newspaper business. This is a newspaper, I’m a newspaper columnists, so you can see where I might have an issue with this, especially if the platform is being used to make people angry and sick. (I know of no legitimate newspaper, or news organizations, which practice in order to make people’s lives worse.)
Anyway, when Haugen began whistle-blowing, a couple things happened. One, the company suddenly announced the big new initiative named Meta, the timing of which appeared to be an effort to move away from discussions about user manipulation, and two, I quit posting on the silly thing. Since then, other things, billionaires launched rockets and Russia invaded a country, so you’re not hearing much about Facebook manipulation.
I’d been using Facebook to keep up with friends, keep in touch with people, and it has been especially useful that way what with the pandemic and not-going-in-public thing which came with that. But I didn’t want to swim in a pool where the angry thing was being actually encouraged, so I quit… for awhile.
I’d still go on it to see what people are talking about – I am a newsman after all – and, again, to see what the friends are doing. After all, some of those friends are in other countries and it was the most practical way to check in. Plus – further transparency here – I on-the-whole have always liked online culture, the sentences-between-friends thing, and it was a communications medium which worked well for the type of person I am. (I feel the same way about columns, while we’re talking.)
Still, the angry corners of the thing are just breathtaking. Time and again you have these community “news” (and I use the term loosely) and information forums which feature a handful of the gleefully angry, serving up half-truths with a side of sneering disdain. Knowing this reflected an effort to keep the angry as angry as possible, since its good for advertisers, I’d kept away from the thing, friends or no.
Sunday was Easter of course. We had a great Easter, church was great, got together with family, that was great, and jumped on Facebook to catch pictures of a family gathering too far away for us to attend. Winding down from what had been a great day, it was fun to see the pictures. Then scroll a bit more, and more pictures, people who’d done much like we had here, gotten together, took a family picture, had family time, shared the picture, and it was just enjoyable. Scrolling along, smiling family after smiling family, the occasional (good looking) ham on a serving plate, it made me smile, both inside and outside.
I stopped scrolling at most of the pictures to type/say something, sending regards and wishing a happy Easter. I even made a post about how all the pictures made me happy. People responded to it, apparently happy as well.
It was a nice day to be on social media.
