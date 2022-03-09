‘The dream is free, but the hustle is sold separately,” Unknown.
While visiting my daughter this week we went to a book store and she commented on how much she loved the vibes she gets from the people who hang out at a book store. She said the store is full of dreamers. They still enjoy the feel of a book in their hands. They share a love of reading and have an active imagination.
Dreaming, having ambitions and setting goals has no age restrictions, and are an ongoing part of life. Achieving those dreams, and goals takes courage, and determination. The main difference between a dream and a goal is a dream is something you want to be given to you. A goal is something you work to achieve.
As we age we add these things to our bucket list. There is still so much joy and a sense of accomplishment when they are reached.
I continually add things to my bucket list. When we are successful in checking something off the list we need to add something new.
Spring break seems like the perfect time to do this. Your kindness challenge for the week is to take the time to dream, set a goal or check something off your bucket list.
“Goals may give focus, but dreams give power!” John C Maxwell.
To add a twist to the week consider helping a loved one achieve a goal or help make one of their dreams come true. Taking time to share these ambitious is a lot of fun and working together is so rewarding.
The next step in marking something off my bucket list … well I’ve been toying with the idea of “stepping’ out” of my comfort zone and adding an instrument to my dance moves. How about you?
