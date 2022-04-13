Cat update: Last week’s column about the cat I’ve never seen but is somehow living with us. Since then we have had a sighting, as it now moves from the laundry room to the dining room where it hides behind a box. As of Sunday night (last night) I have seen the entire cat, at a distance, when it peeked out at me. It remains skittish but there is hope for the future.]
I learned an important lesson from a toy car.
We were in college the wife and I, having gone back later in life. Like most college students we were broke as a joke, but in our case were raising a child which added even greater pressure. I’m not complaining, in fact it was all worth it, but am framing the time we were in.
We had been at, I want to say, a flea market of some sort, and a vendor had a table set up with toy cars for sale. This was those little Hot Wheels -size cars, just a few inches long, but with a difference. These were small replicas of famous race cars, and nicely done, with tiny replica decals on the fenders and drivers’ names on the doors.
They were really accurate reproductions despite the size and I loved them. I’ve been a motorsports fan all my life and was just thrilled by these things. Despite being broke as a joke, a quick consultation with the wife and we were able to come up with enough money to buy two of the cars, one a replica of a Pontiac which had been driven by the legendary stock-car racer Fireball Roberts and a second, a small replica of a Plymouth Superbird, a legendary NASCAR machine from the 70s.
I was really happy to have these cars. They were small and all, but were an accurate reproduction of an earlier time. They came in small palm-sized boxes with a clear cellophane window which wrapped around the box so you could see the car within. The inside of the box was such that the car was held rigidly in place, visible as it was through the box’s window.
These were collector items, toy cars for race fans and I was proud. I put them on a shelf above my desk, out of the way but where I could see them. My son and I discussed a couple times about taking them out of the box and handling them, but no, better to keep the collector items locked away. It did give me a chance to tell him about Fireball Roberts – a skilled driver who died in a crash in a time were that was a not-uncommon end for stock-car drivers – and the Superbird, a conventional sedan but with aerodynamic improvements, including a big wing over the trunk, to improves its speed.
All things must pass and we graduated and I got a real job, in the software business. I worked my way up pretty quick, and was making a decent living. The same desk where I used to hack out articles for the school newspaper was now used for work emails on weekends, that sort of thing. The collector cars still sat in their boxes on the shelf. They were collector items so I didn’t handle them.
Then our house burnt. The dryer had something electrical jump sideways, and being an old house the back of it burnt up, the thick smoke making useless whatever the flames didn’t destroy. I was out, at the office, but wife and son were home. Both got out, as did the dog, without any danger.
My computer desk work-area was wiped out by the fire. We had insurance so recovery was straight-forward, save for this: Those collector cars, those toy cars in the little boxes on the shelf by the desk? The ones we put together what few bucks we had to purchase? They were gone. As collector items it wasn’t like you could just go out and pick up a couple more; gone meant gone.
With the benefit of hindsight: I should have taken those things out of the boxes and played race-car with my son, maybe use the desk as a racetrack or something. I could have handled a Fireball Roberts Pontiac replica, a Superbird replica there in my hand, instead of looking at it through a plastic window in a box on a shelf.
Better to engage with something than admire it from a distance.
