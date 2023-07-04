Everyone has a talent. I’m not just talking about musical or artistic talents. Maybe you have a talent for caring for others like those who choose to be on a volunteer fire department or in the medical field in some capacity. Maybe you have a talent for talking and you choose a career in public speaking, or public service. Is your talent in problem solving? Are you creative? Is your talent working with your hands or do have a talent for working on computers? What about negotiations and conflict resolutions, are you good at those?
How do you use those talents? Do you use them daily where you are employed or do you save them for personal pursuits after working hours?
I tend to be jealous of those individuals who possess talents that I don’t have. I would love to know how to sing or play an instrument but I can’t carry a tune in a bucket and while I may have rhythm, I have never played an instrument with any consistency or skill per say. You of course can learn anything but there is a real difference between having a skill or talent and simply learning to do something. John Wooden once said, “Talent is God given. Be humble. Fame is man-given. Be grateful. Conceit is self-given. Be careful.”
I love getting to know people and learning what their “hidden” talents are. It’s funny because sometimes you think you know someone; you’ve known them for years and you never knew what their talents are. One day they either tell you or show you and you are so pleasantly surprised. Are you hiding your talent(s)? Your kindness challenge for the week is to share one of your hidden talents with friends and family. Since there are so many talents, there are just as many ways to share them with others.
A person’s natural talents are that set of abilities that you are born with that contribute to your success in life. These abilities are purely genetic. Common talents include the ability of rational thought, emotional intelligence, visual thinking, decision making and situational intelligence. Then of course we would remiss if we didn’t mention unique talents. Those abilities are in essence the things that you absolutely love to do and you do your best at them. It’s describing what makes you, “you.” Whether your talents are genetic, common or unique let the world know, you’ve got talent.
