An Independence County Sheriff’s Department officer died in the line of duty Nov. 17 at night in a single-vehicle car crash while responding to an incident.
According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Frank Ramirez, 29, of Batesville, was driving east on Hwy. 14 at 12:50 a.m. On a curve, the 2018 Dodge Charger lost control, leaving the roadway and striking a culvert on the driver’s side. The vehicle then became airborne and overturned on to its top, where it came to final rest. The weather conditions at the time of the accident were rainy, and the road conditions were reported to be wet.
Independence County Judge Robert Griffin has ordered all county flags to be lowered.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has offered his condolences to the family of Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Ramirez, who died in a one-car accident early Thursday as he responded to an emergency call.
Governor Hutchinson has ordered the United States Flag and state flag of Arkansas to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Deputy Ramirez. Flags are to remain at half-staff until the day of interment.
“Deputy Frank Ramirez lost his life in service to his community,” Governor Hutchinson said today. “Susan and I are praying for the comfort of Deputy Ramirez’s wife, two children, extended family, and fellow deputies. Deputy Ramirez’s death is a reminder that there is no such thing as a routine assignment for a police officer. I am grateful that in spite of that risk, hundreds of Arkansas officers such as Deputy Ramirez choose law enforcement as a career and go to work every day to assist and protect the rest of us.”
(0) comments
