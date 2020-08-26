The Republican Convention is this week, the Democratic Convention just past.
And let’s be clear: I don’t care who you vote for. Oh, don’t get me wrong, it’s very (very) important that you vote, and if you are clear-thinking you will vote as I vote. But regardless, the important thing is to vote. I care that you vote, but – as far as this column’s concerned – am not all that concerned for whom you vote. It’s a free country, after all.
Voting by an informed electorate, of course, is a cornerstone of the American experience. It was tuned-into the founding of this country, hence you voting is so important.
The press has a role in this, while we’re talking, because it’s information, and an informed electorate has to get its information from somewhere. Other columnists at other desks will advise you how you should vote and for who and, well, that’s up to them. After all, it’s election season and a national election, darn tootin’ you’re going to get all the advice you can stand and then some.
But here, let’s talk about the ways people try to make up your mind by, in essence, cheating. We know, and in fact at this point it’s well established, how various tools are used to influence outcomes, and we can’t have someone who reads this column going forth and making decisions for all the wrong reasons. Oh no! You read Kienlen (however it’s pronounced), you deserve to be level-headed and informed.
A trick, literally as old as western civilization, is to use a logical fallacy to “win” an argument. These fallacies were identified way back in the day as the Greek Senate would argue various positions in an effort to reach a consensus.
Here’s a popular one, the ad hominem. This is a big one, used to attack the person: “X argues in favor of Y, but X is a bad person, therefore we can reject what X has to say.”
Tell me you haven’t heard that before. The problem is truth is truth, what is right is right, a bad person, or a person who has done bad things, is actually capable of stating a truth. Despite this, a lot of energy is put into you being “informed” that X is a bad person and you should reject what X has to say. That’s a fallacy, and an especially popular one.
Then the strawman fallacy. Here a counter is created, and then argued against. Someone states: “We need to calm down,” and gets the reply: “S/He’s thinks everyone should be a hippie and just dance in fields all day.”
And sure, nobody’s talking about dancing in fields, just calming down. So instead of arguing against the benefits of calming, the argument is against the benefits of not being a dancing hippie, which was never brought up in the first place.
Bandwagon fallacy: And you know this is going to come up as political parties go back-and-forth in the week to come: “We are all voting X because everybody is in favor of X.”
Like grandma used to say: “If everybody is robbing a bank, does that mean you need to rob a bank too?” We can look back on our history, on everything from regrettable fashion choices to national policy, and recall that “everybody’s doing it” did not mean it was a truth worth pursuing.
These lead into a personal favorite, the “No true Scotsman” fallacy. “I thought you said you were X. No X would ever be in favor of Y.”
It’s a fave ‘cause as a newspaper editor/columnist and man of faith I get hit with that one a lot. (“I thought you were a Christian” or some subset of same.) But here again, truth exists outside a bandwagon, and outside a social identity. Being told “No true (member of this group) could ever support (some thing)” is slightly to the left of the Scotsman thing, which comes from an old saw which begins “No true Scotsman.....” as though the cultural identity prevents one from embracing a particular viewpoint.
And gosh, these are just a few. We have, what, Red Herrings, Circular Arguments, False Dilemma, Generalizations, and more. It is, truly, a long list. Just type “Logical Fallacies” into Google and you’ll have plenty to read up on. You should do that, seriously.
After all, it’s the season.
