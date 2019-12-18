Idle Hour Bridge Club Dec 18, 2019 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Met at the home of Emma HinkHigh – Helen Dobbins Second – Cathy FarnellTraveling – Mary Edwards Bingo – Conie Reamey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest News Police beat UCA fraternity on social suspension after hazing incident Concord doubles up on league wins over Shirley 4 Bulldogs named All-Conference Promoting family involvement better for court-involved youth Hope Dealers created to combat addiction, rehabilitate women Christmas comes early for Mayflower couple Yesterdays Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChristmas parade to honor boy who diedFaulkner County man accused in stalking caseBoard approves $20M bonds for Windgate centerRanch-style home on 2 acres at Greenbrier is move-in readyEighth grader brings holiday cheer to classmatesConway board approves Christmas bonusesConvicted murderer sentenced to 10 years for firearm possessionBikers bring hundreds of gifts to sick kidsSFI Arkansas expands, adds 75 jobsMayflower mother accused in child abuse case Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Commented12/8/19 Police beat (2) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
