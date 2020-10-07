Idle Hour Bridge Club Oct 7, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Played on Danna Hensley’s porchHigh – Conie ReameySecond – Mary Edwards Traveling – Sue WestBingo – Rita Bintliff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Weekly Column from the Arkansas House of Representatives Pastor's column: The Runner State Capitol Week in Review Editorial, Oct. 7, 2020 Busienss of the week: Van Buren County Livestock Show & Fair, Inc. Roadkill cook off and Gospel Fest One of those diseases you never hear about Calendar Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPastor admits to performing exorcism on young boy, report saysJurors hear murder suspect's statements to police during 3rd day of testimonyTestimony in death penalty trial resumes Friday morning9/30/2020 Police BeatTeen drops off 300 flowers at local senior centersProsecutors call 10 witnesses to testify Friday, capital murder trial resumes MondayLarry Raymond NicholsProsecutors rest following medical examiner's testimonyLegislators present Conway schools with reward checks10/3/2020 Police Beat Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedJames H. Johnson (1)Henderson wins Women’s Empowerment Award (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
