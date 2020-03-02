Idle Hour Bridge Club Mar 2, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Met at the home of Emma HinkHigh - Helen DobbinsSecond - Emma Hink Traveling - Jo Nell WarrenBingo - Cathy Farnell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Business of the week: Petit Jean Electric Outdoor Exposure:‘Going green’ gets me a little red Weekly Column from the Arkansas House of Representatives Applications available for M*A*S*H camps Idle Hour Bridge Club Miss South Side State Capitol Week in Review Pastor's column: Decision Day - Joshua 24: 14-28 Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNLR woman facing charges following coronavirus court scareDrug deal gone wrong ends with shootingNLR woman to be held without bond until Monday following coronavirus scareCity unveils conceptual design for Markham SquareTrash pick-up changes, streets highlighted in mayor's State of CityFire temporarily closes On The BorderEarly voting starts TuesdayCrash reveals local firefighter has brain tumors2/29/2020 Police BeatFormer gas station clerk accused in lottery fraud case Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedDefense argues against amended charge (1)Project Conway to showcase local talent (1)UAMS Midsouth Summit Black Expo set for Feb. 29 (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.