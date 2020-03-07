Idle Hour Bridge Club Mar 7, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Met at the home of Billie FendleyHigh - Emma HinkSecond - Danna Hensley Bingo - Gay WhillockTraveling - Billie Fendley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Outdoor Exposure:Don’t be that guy (or gal) (copy) Sells records second career double-double in final game at UCA 3/8/2020 Police Beat Eastside recognized by Solution Tree Mission of Mercy seeks volunteers Idle Hour Bridge Club State Capitol Week in Review Weekly Column from the Arkansas House of Representatives Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJudge: Kelly to serve 3 years in road rage case'Good news' comes to CHDC employeesDrug deal gone wrong ends with shootingTrash pick-up changes, streets highlighted in mayor's State of CitySuspect's sisters granted immunity in Keesee TrialNLR woman to be held without bond until Monday following coronavirus scareMaumelle man accused in '18 motel shooting stands trialTHINK Coffee opens Dave Ward window; cafe soon to comeEarly voting starts TuesdayCrash reveals local firefighter has brain tumors Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedDefense argues against amended charge (1)Project Conway to showcase local talent (1)UAMS Midsouth Summit Black Expo set for Feb. 29 (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
