The Idle Hour Bridge Club met at the home of Conie Reamey last Thursday evening. Winners for the evening were- high, Gay Whillock, 2nd high, Conie Reamey, traveling, Billie Fendley and bingo Norris Farnell.
Latest News
- Memphis downs UCA 8-5 to even season series
- Yesterdays 2/27/20
- Yesterdays 2/28/20
- UCA softball's Crutchmer named Southland Hitter of the Week
- Warriors find hot bats, fall to Division II Tigers on Tuesday
- CBC baseball sweeps Crowley's Ridge in historic doubleheader
- Raised voices, budget shortfalls, mark Van Buren County Quorum Court meeting
- Helen Constance Cheatham
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Scammer demands $17K, drives would-be victim to bank
- Medical marijuana facility manager arrested
- Damascus man pleads not guilty following educator's attack
- 8 Mile Store employees receive golden trophy again
- Runaway pair ends with boyfriend in jail
- City demolishes Simon Park fountain
- Stop sign leads to water main break in Clinton
- CPD working to ID suspects in August armed robbery
- Phelps to perform in Hot Springs Village
- Jacksonville man accused in lottery fraud case
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.