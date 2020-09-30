Idle Hour Bridge Club Sep 30, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Met at the home of Emma HinkHigh – Jo Nell WarrenSecond – Cathy Farnell Traveling – Rita BintliffBingo – Emma Hink Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Weekly Column from the Arkansas House of Representatives Central Arkansas Drug Organization Dismantled After Arrest Operation, 21 Defendants face federal drug and gun charges following DEA investigation Wet vote question on state Supreme Court docket Political Campaign Signs Not Permitted on Highway Right of Way New TV Book County shows continued lowering of COVID-19 cases A mirror shaped like a Packard Idle Hour Bridge Club Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPastor admits to performing exorcism on young boy, report saysFire chief recognized for being 'a hero,' 'going the extra mile'Pine Bluff murder suspect's trial starts MondayJury selection continues in death penalty caseSt. Joseph Bazaar goes virtual9/29/2020 Police BeatHead on collision on Highway 65 in Clinton kills one8 women, 4 men picked in death penalty caseVetter vies for District 13 seatFour physicians to join hospitalist team Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedJames H. Johnson (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
