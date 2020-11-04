Idle Hour Bridge Club Nov 4, 2020 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Met at the home of Conie ReameyHigh – Mary EdwardsSecond – Danna Hensley Traveling – Gay WhillockBingo – Jo Nell Warren Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Junior Jackets Sweep Heber Springs in the Battle of the Little Red Athletic Support: “The ‘game’ is over, let’s shake hands” Clinton Scores late to Beat Heber Springs in the Battle of the Little Red 32-26 Take a stand for public land deer AGFC’s Davis named 2020 SEAFWA Wildlife Officer of the Year Nautilus turns up the elegance Calendar, Nov. 4, 2020 Greetings from the past Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBriarwood destroyed in early morning firePolice seek help to ID 3 womenBad tags result in meth seizure, arrestsOur View: Our choices for Faulkner County JPsMorning pursuit ends with fatal crashSmith stands trial in Fragstein caseConway, Wooster projects receive Metroplan grants11/3/2020 Police BeatConway resident at Superior Health and Rehab named 2020 Team Member of The YearTax reallocation a tight race, unofficially does not pass Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedOur View: We support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (3)Toad Suck Ferry returns home to Arkansas River (1)Johnnie L. (English) Shofner (1)Jury: Mackrell guilty as charged (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
