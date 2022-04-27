Idle Hour Bridge Club Apr 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Met at the home of Jo Nell WarrenHigh - Emma Hink Second - Jo Nell WarrenBingo - Danna Hensley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Page Title Latest News Idle Hour Bridge Club Charity basketball game Rutledge Announces Receipt of Over $60 Million from Tobacco Settlement Arkansas turning down remaining federal rental assistance Governor looking at possible special session Cherokee Nation, park service reach deal on plant gathering Quorum Court favors county system upgrades Oklahoman gets 12 years in prison for running guns to Mexico Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice beat 4/23/22Conway Aircraft celebrates grand opening of maintenance hangarAuthorities name victim, make arrest in Friday homicideFCSO investigates Friday homicideVilonia City Council approves creation of new city parkPolice beat 4/21/22Mayflower student sent to hospital after altercationCourt documents reveal details in CHS teacher’s 2021 arrestPolice beat 4/26/22Little Rock VA offers new technology to treat veterans with bladder cancer Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedArkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders: 'I'm ready to fight' (1)County begins groundwork for ambulance agreement (1)Garcia Wealth Management (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
