Met at the home of Gay Whillock
High – Conie Reamey
Second – Jo Nell Warren
Traveling – Carol Oakland
Bingo – Danna Hensley
Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low near 40F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 17, 2021 @ 6:43 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.