Met at the home of Jo Nell Warren
High - Helen Dobbins
Second - Billie Fendley
Traveling - Jo Nell Warren
Bingo - Emma Hink
Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain likely. Low around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: March 13, 2020 @ 12:13 pm
