Idlehour bridge club By VAN BUREN COUNTY DEMOCRAT Aug 1, 2023 Met at the home of Gay Whillock.High – Danna Hensley.Second – Carol Oakland. Traveling – Emma Hink.Bingo – Rita Bintliff.
