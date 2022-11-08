Idlehour Bridge Club Nov 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Met at the home of Jo Nell Warren.High – Danna Hensley.Second – Billie Fendley. Traveling – Cathy Farnell.Bingo – Mary Edwards. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Page Title Latest News Police beat 11/9/22 County further discusses ARP funds Hendrix Players present four performances of family-friendly play CPSD choir directors win honors Thousands flock to inaugural Ozark Moonshine and Music Festival Clinton defeats Dover 56-12 in storm-shortened finale Inaugural Fire Expo a success USACE waives day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Veterans Day Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEarly voting starts MondayCHS students walk out in protest of board policiesRed Curtain Theatre to present musicalPolice beat 11/5/22Women veterans focus of new Arkansas PBS specialUCA grad’s film about returning to Arkansas entered into local festivalPolice beat 11/4/22School board to consider revision to meeting agenda policyUCA graduate’s horror film now streaming for local festivalPolice beat 11/3/22 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMoney (1)6 tips you can use to help improve your credit score (1)Never (1)Conway Christian on verge of conference title (1)A&P Commission funds UCA eclipse event (1)Hendrix to offer FastTrak pre-admission to high school students (1)Eagles, Panthers square off for 2A-1 title (1)Letter to the editor (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
