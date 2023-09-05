Idlehour bridge club By VAN BUREN COUNTY DEMOCRAT Sep 5, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Met at the home of Jo Nell Warren.High – Jo Nell Warren.Second – Danna Hensley. Traveling – Billie Fendley.Bingo – Rita Bintliff. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Page Title Latest News Clinton discusses mobile homes, explosives, goats Police beat 9/6/23 Remember this? The real thing Make the dough, share a donut COSL announces regional tax auction results Judge issues burn ban Clinton's Cifuentes secures Bassmaster Rookie of the Year title State Capitol week in review Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMartin formally chargedConway man arrested on five counts of child pornState Police returns escapee and accomplices to east ArkansasFormer UCA coach's death leaves void in state of ArkansasPolice beat 9/2/23Conway, Greenbrier receive Metroplan grantsBenton County store sells winning $1 million lottery ticketAGFC begin renovations on Lake ConwayMETRO Connect to hold two public information meetingsBaptist Health Conway welcomes new endocrinologist Images Videos CommentedState Capitol week in review (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
