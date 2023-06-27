Idlehour bridge club By VAN BUREN COUNTY DEMOCRAT Jun 27, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Met at the home of Jo Nell Warren.High – Mary Edwards.Second – Billie Fendley. Traveling – Sue West.Bingo – Rita Bintliff. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Page Title Latest News Arkansas Coding Academy presents Demo Day Conway Corp shares update on 'historic' city power outages Police beat 6/28/23 Hattieville Community Center hosts music night Freeman family reunion set USACE names Marple Civilian of the Year 12 months of gardening Business of the week Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJesus’ coming will take placeCity updates public on storm damageSuspect in custody after high-speed pursuitVilonia residents voice objections to crypto-mining facilitiesInsomnia Cookies to open Conway location FridayPlanning Commission denies Ivy Ridge PUD requestPolice beat 6/24/23Police beat 6/23/23Pennington Companies files appeal request for Ivy Ridge PUD denialVeterans Plaza at Pompe Park opens Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLaw enforcement officials celebrate Mayflower students (1)The pause on student loan payments is ending. Can borrowers find room in their budgets? (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
