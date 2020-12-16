Idlehour Bridge Club Dec 16, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Met at the home of Mary Edward’sHigh – Conie ReameySecond – Danna Hensley Traveling – Carol OaklandBingo – Billie Fendley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Russellville School Board appoints acting superintendent Clinton passes 2021 budget Coat drive success Here comes winter December "We Noticed" awards Hospital prepared for increasing coronavirus numbers A nose for news John Charles Pack Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAnderson steps down as A-State head football coachNearly $22,000 in drugs, guns recovered in raidUAMS begins recruiting participants for phase 3 COVID-19 investigational vaccine clinical trialConway cyclist killed in crashVilonia School Board to consider superintendent applicantsMan suspected of killing 17-month-old girlConway confirms Jeff Collum as new superintendentMayflower School District schedules interviews with three superintendent candidatesTwo Faulkner County farms recognized for Arkansas Century Farm programConfirmation of new superintendent headlines Conway board meeting Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSheriff releases statement, clears investigator who shot dog (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
