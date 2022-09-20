Idlehour Bridge Club Sep 20, 2022 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Met at the home of Billie Fendley.High – Billie Fendley.Second – Danna Hensley. Traveling – Jo Nell Warren.Bingo – Sue West. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Page Title Latest News Shirley prepares for eclipse event Fairfield Bay Historic Preservation Commission receives grant UACCM Adult Ed Education Centers to hold open house events Kimmons vies for Shirley mayor Calendar Fairfield Bay calendar Clara Faye (Todd) Rodgers Formosa news Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity approves new water source for Faulkner, Conway countiesCPD investigates after two found deadPolice beat 9/17/22Conway school board negotiates new policies regarding bathrooms, overnight tripsGovernor opposes Biden's Title IX rule change proposalConway Corp's Leach earns industry certificationsPolice beat 9/15/22Police beat 9/16/22CHS seniors named National Merit SemifinalistsConway golf teams win matches this week Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedGreenbrier Public Schools to receive two new school resource officers (1)Experienced Dierks outlasts Conway Christian (1)Booster Club Car Wash raises nearly $5,000 (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
