Met at the home of Emma Hink.
High – Danna Hensley.
Second – Jo Nell Warren.
Traveling – Mary Edwards.
Bingo – Carol Oakland.
Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 40F. SE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 3:21 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.