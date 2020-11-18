Idlehour Bridge Club Nov 18, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Played at Mary EdwardsHigh – Conie ReameySecond – Carol Oakland Traveling – Danna HensleyBingo – Cathy Farnell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Community corner Athletic Support: “Basketball and COVID do not jive” Weekly Column from the Arkansas House of Representatives Arkansas Drivers Reminded to use IDriveArkansas.com for Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Information Pastor's column: What is right Caring for caregivers State Capitol Week in Review Editorial Nov. 18, 2020 Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFCSO investigator reportedly shoots a Greenbrier family's dogWampus Cats Hall of Fame class of 2021 announcedAustin BullockDrugs, guns, counterfeit money found in Quitman, area man arrested11/14/2020 Police BeatWilma Jean (Jeannie) GloverCoronavirus numbers in the county show steady climb through weekGreenbrier boy completes half-marathon, continues trainingCouncil moves forward on overnight shelter, police patrolsBob's Grill reopens Nov. 10 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMyers Mercantile set to open in downtown Conway (3)FCSO investigator reportedly shoots a Greenbrier family's dog (2)Briarwood destroyed in early morning fire (1)Toad Suck Ferry returns home to Arkansas River (1)Drugs, guns, counterfeit money found in Quitman, area man arrested (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.