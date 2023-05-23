Idlehour bridge club By VAN BUREN COUNTY DEMOCRAT May 23, 2023 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Met at the home of Jo Nell Warren.High – Gay Whillock.Second – Cathy Farnell. Traveling – Danna Hensley.Bingo – Rita Bintliff. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Page Title Latest News Fairfield Bay calendar State Capitol week in review Diamonds are not a girl's best friend, best friends are diamonds CJHS earns exclusive international accreditation Hall receives VBCRT, SFA scholarship VBC Library summer program heats up Business of the week Thelma's thoughts Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesArkansas Heart Hospital completes first successful procedure with TIVUS SystemSuspect in custody after Thursday shootingUCA alumna earns Fulbright AwardPolice beat 5/20/23Police beat 5/19/23Vilonia approves new park rulesPolice beat 5/18/23CPD requests public's help in search for missing teenCHS graduating seniors sign music scholarshipsPolice beat 5/23/23 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedCandidates answer questions ahead of early voting (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
