Idlehour bridge club By VAN BUREN COUNTY DEMOCRAT Apr 11, 2023

Met at the home of Billie Fendley.

High – Billie Fendley.
Second – Danna Hensley.
Traveling – Gay Whillock.
Bingo – Emma Hink.
