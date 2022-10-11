Idlehour Bridge Club Oct 11, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Met at the home of Danna Hensley.High – Conie Reamey.Second – Billie Fendley. Traveling – Rita Bintliff.Bingo – Danna Hensley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Page Title Latest News Police beat 10/12/22 A&P Commission funds UCA eclipse event Van Buren County farm added to Arkansas Century Farm program J-Hall Farm ranked fifth in angus registrations for Arkansas during 2022 WRH Foundation golf event benefits cancer treatment services What's Your Love Language? State Capitol week in review (copy) Arkansas properties added to National Register of Historic Places Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles2 killed, 1 injured in Friday shootingsConway man sues Morrilton Country Club, dealershipCPD investigates connected shooting incidentsPolice beat 10/8/22School board to decide on bathroom, roommate policiesConway calls meeting to consider school board candidatesCountywide clean-up is this weekendPolice beat 10/7/22Police beat 10/6/22No injuries when semi hits CFD vehicles Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedExperienced Dierks outlasts Conway Christian (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.