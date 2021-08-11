Charles and Ila Riddle from Wichita KS visited Choctaw and the South Fork Nature Center this week to see the old cabin where Charles’s famous grandmother, Almeda Riddle, and three children lived for a short time.
His Great-grandfather built the cabin, he said as he touched the hand-hewn rafters, feeling his great-grandfather’s spirit come alive. “I have his axe,” Charles said. “He probably used it to cut and shape these logs.”
Folk singer Almeda Riddle (1898-1986) was a Van Buren County native. She was born and raised in Pangburn in Cleburne County, and died in Heber Springs in 1986. Her unique folksy singing style evolved as she learned from her father, a fiddler and shape note teacher. Almeda impressed musical historians with her solo performance repertoire of over 500 authentic folk songs, some from the 17th century. A legend in her time, she received national music honors and her music lives on in recorded performances.
Charles stood in front of the cabin at the South Fork Nature Center in Choctaw and said “This was Granny’s home after the tornado. My Dad was one of the children who survived.”
The tornado Charles referred to happened Nov. 25, 1926 near Heber Springs.
“It was on Thanksgiving,” Ila said, and Charles added the family were all running to the storm shelter when the winds felled a big tree, killing both Almeda’s husband and the baby he was carrying. “The log also hit an uncle and dented his skull, and hit Granny, leaving a scar on her head. Their home was gone, so they lived in this log cabin for a while.”
Most people would have given up after a tragedy as terrible as this. It is inspiring that Almeda kept on singing as she raised her family and contributed so much to the world of music. She received invitations all over the country, gave concerts, and made recordings. She co-authored her autobiography; Ila and Charles both remember going to Heber for Granny’s book-signing.
Many historical cabins have disappeared; luckily, this cabin was moved and reconstructed in 2007 by Drs. David Peterson and Don Culwell, retired UCA professors of math and botany. In its present location it has served many groups as a classroom, shelter, and historical reminder of pioneer life in the Ozarks.
South Fork Nature Center is a premier public outdoor conservancy and educational site. Over 500 species of plants, including rare orchids, have been identified on its 60 acres and are preserved in the herbarium at Van Buren County Library. Public schools take field trips to learn from docents about pollinators, botany, art, mycology, ichthyology, forestry, wildlife, birding, climatology, and all things outdoors. The staff is all volunteer, and the 2.5 miles of trails are maintained by the Master Naturalists and other volunteers. It is funded by donations, and has collaborated with such agencies as the University of Central Arkansas, Arkansas Game and Fish, The Nature Conservancy, BHP Billiton, and more.
The Nature Center is currently closed to visitors except by appointment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more, visit the web site at www.southforknaturecenter.org.
