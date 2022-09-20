When my youngest daughter, Jessica, was born I nicknamed her Angel. She was my precious little Angel for several reasons at the time but more recently I realized just how appropriate her nickname is and here is her most recent escapades of giving and why her nickname suits her so well.
“So today I saw a Mom and her two little girls looking at the flowers at Kroger. The girls were so excited to see them and you could see Mom contemplating on buying them. All three ladies were smiling as they admired the pretty yellow sunflowers. I passed her down a different aisle and didn’t see any in her cart. It got me thinking about the things we sacrifice to put on the table. How nice it must be to have fresh flowers on your table every week, but most of us have to buy practical stuff and don’t get to indulge in pretty things like flowers. I felt this tug to do something nice so I bought them the flowers. I found them later in the store and handed the Mom the flowers with the receipt so she’d know they were paid for. She didn’t speak much English. She told the girls in Spanish that they were for them and they smiled so big! The littlest one had the brightest blue eyes and they sparkled so much when she found out she got to take them home. The older one said a shocked and thankful thank you (in Spanish) and I smiled and told them to enjoy. The Mom looked so shocked. It may have been weird but it was totally worth seeing those girls smile and tonight I know their Mom didn’t have to sacrifice something pretty for something nutritious. It’s the little things.” Jessica Morris-Drye.
Yes, honey, it is the little things. Then the “Cookie Fairy” did a kind deed for me today. While I was running errands for an event I have this weekend she left my favorite cookies, snickerdoodles, for me at my work. Today was my granddaughter Hayley’s birthday not mine but it sure felt like it was a special day for me too. I was so proud of my baby girl and happy that I will be celebrating her daughter’s birthday with her this weekend but I received a very pleasant surprise and gift myself today from a very special friend. The cookie fairy story, well, I’ll save that for another day. Thank you, my friend, I can’t wait to get to work!
Your kindness challenge for this week is to do something “weird” like Jessica did. Just look around you. There are opportunities everywhere! Buy someone something they don’t need but you know it would make them smile. Make or bake someone something you know will put a smile on their face and guess what? Smiles are contagious and I bet your actions will make you smile too. Put on those Angel wings. “Making one person smile can change the world. Maybe not the whole world, but their world.” Unknown.
