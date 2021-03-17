Well sure, one of those advice columns.
I’m at the point in my life where I get a senior discount without asking for it and with that (arguably withered) look comes experience. This implies the kid has seen some things, learned some things, and from that, as someone who buys his ink by the barrel, is ready to share some things.
Like advice.
And this advice is simple. Not only is it simple, it’s highly effective. Take my advice and you will find oh so many things go, if not easier, at least with less, shall we say, static on the frequency.
First stop: Get in the habit of saying “Please” and “Thank you.” And sure, “thanks” works just fine in a more casual setting, but still, please and thank you. It’s amazing.
I talk to a lot of people and go into a lot of places where, you know, pain in the neck, the reporter’s here. “We’re busy,” “She’s busy,” “They’re busy,” so on and so forth. And sure, people are busy. We’re in a work saturated time and all, but still, ask, maybe, if they could take a minute, and say “Please.”
That’s all, be your normal gracious self, but add “please” to what’s being said.
It is truly amazing. People make more effort, take more time, to someone who is polite.
And the thank you thing, same deal: “Would you please?” you ask. “Yes.” “Why thank you,” because you want to be gracious going forward, not stopping at the initial request, right?
Now, one more point, and this has been something of an enlightening: Dress nice. Oh yeah, sure, calm down, nobody’s asking you to wear your prom outfit to the supermarket, but still, dress nice.
Of all things I’ve taken to wearing a tie more (this, by the way, should prove it’s time to update my mugshot which goes with this column, meanwhile use your imagination). Like, I’m told, a lot of people I went through something of a pandemic makeover as, during the time of elastic waistbands, I had a chance to reconsider and rethink. I own a lot of ties. They’re coupled with a more corporate role I had in an earlier setting in my life and they were just hanging there. I’ve started wearing them (one at a time, just to be clear).
As things got slightly less restrictive I started going outside more, and instead of the jeans and t-shirt went with the tie. Nothing fancy, but a tie.
Those same places where busy people are busy and “Please” but they’re busy? Started going a lot better, amazingly better. And, honestly, eight years of Catholic school, I can put on a tie quicker than I can stuff a notebook in my pocket, so it’s not like it’s hard to do.
Well sure, and now it’s time for column-boy to express what this really means. It comes down to this: Treat people with respect and people will treat you with respect. Be someone who treats yourself with respect and people will be more inclined to respect you.
So you say please and thank you, you dress like being wherever you are means something, you are, in the end, showing respect.
These times, when you get past the headline of the moment, aren’t all that different from all other times, mostly because people are about the same as they’ve always been, down deep. You earthlings like to carry on like these are more casual times which lend more to flip dialogue, and on the surface that might (might) be true, but in the end, in the absolute measure, respect is reciprocal among the humans.
Close with the point that respect for yourself is where it all starts, and ends.
