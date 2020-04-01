koonce

Lt. Eric Koonce retired from his 20-plus year public service career with Clinton Police Department last week, making his final end-of-shift radio call in the early morning hours March 26. Koonce had service with Clinton PD for 16 years, as well as over seven years with Van Buren County Sheriff, and six years with Clinton Fire Department.

 Photo provided

