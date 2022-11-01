“At the end of the day, it’s not about how much money you made, how much stuff you bought, or what you can brag about. It’s about how many hearts you touched, how many people you loved, and how many lives you changed for the better.” – Unknown
Many years ago, while running a daycare center, I had a teacher that wasn’t working out. I really didn’t want to fire her but I truly felt that being a teacher wasn’t the right career choice for her. She didn’t seem to have the temperament for it or the patience and she seemed terribly stressed out each day. Finally, I saw the perfect opportunity to have a sit down with her and talk about her career goals. After a good talk, she decided that she might be better suited for a different career. She admitted that she wasn’t happy. She would cry some days before coming to work because she just didn’t want to be there. I felt that when she left she may have been upset a little with me for agreeing with her but I also hoped that helping her to see that she wasn’t helping herself by staying in a job she disliked so much but she helped me by not having to let her go and go through all the steps that that would entail. Years later I ran into her at Walmart. As she was walking towards me I was prepared to get an ear full and was a little concerned that she still might be upset but she surprised me. She came right up to me, gave me a hug, then proceeded to thank me. She thanked me for pointing out the things that were keeping her from being happy as a teacher and our little discussion made her take a hard look at herself. She realized that while she may not have had the patience or the temperament to work with children she still had a very giving heart and wanted a job doing good for others. She went back to school where she pursued a career in nursing. She is an ER nurse and loves the fast pace of working in a big city emergency room. Her need to help others is fulfilled and being so busy doesn’t allow any time to stew over problems or issues that might pop up when caring for children and dealing with their parents. She said she was very happy and apologized for getting a little upset with me. Who would have thought? Strange things like this have happened before, sometimes it doesn’t turn out so well but you just never know.
Your kindness challenge for this week is to think back, in your past, was there someone that changed your life for the better? Did they offer you advice, give you an opportunity when no one else would, taught you a skill or a trade that you still value and use today? Have you let them know that they made a difference in your life? If not, and you know how to contact them, then please do. Giving thanks is good for your heart and for theirs. I was so proud of her and was happy to hear her story. It must have been a little scary to give up a career that she thought she was so suited for, but wasn’t, and take up a new one.
“Never be afraid to try something new. Remember amateurs built the Ark ... professionals built the Titanic.” – Unknown
