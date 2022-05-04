‘A truly meaningful life must be built on a foundation of truth, honesty, love, and respect,” Unknown.
On and off over the years, I’ve asked myself, what is my purpose? Our days come and go and at the end of each day I ask myself, how was your day? Was there anything you could have done better? Are you happy, did you make others happy? On the flip side every morning as I slowly, I’m not a morning person, get myself up and around I check my calendar and see what I have planned for the day. I remind myself that God has a purpose for me and he’s counting on me to fulfill that purpose. I know in my heart that each day challenges me to be my best. To be truthful in all things. To love every moment of my day even the challenging times. It’s during those times that I need his grace to help me to see the good and rearrange my thoughts so that my actions still show love and respect for myself and for others.
Every morning we need to get up with determination and go to bed satisfied. Only you can decide what the meaning of your life will be and how you will reach that goal each day. If you are not satisfied with your day, tomorrow is a new day.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to ask yourself, what is your purpose? Are you doing what you want to do with your life? Do you find meaning in each day? Was there honesty, love, and respect shown by you and to you from others? This shouldn’t be a struggle, this is simply a reflection. You have a purpose, find it, be happy with it. You’ve heard that saying, “If Momma ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy.” Well...this is true. There are others in your life that need you to be happy, to have confidence in who you are and what you are doing with your life.
When you find what your meaning in life is rejoice! Every day is a blessing. Your purpose will change over the years. As we age our responsibilities, careers, day to day challenges change. Embrace them, learn from past experiences, ask for help and support from your loved ones and always remember to give it your best shot, that’s all that can be asked of you.
Mother’s day is this weekend so don’t forget that your mother chose to give you life. No matter what your relationship is with her now you have been given this life, cherish it, find your purpose, and make your Momma proud! I hope I make mine proud. She did alright by me, I hope I do alright by her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.